Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,479.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $21.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,279.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,220. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,313.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

