Altagas (TSE:ALA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Altagas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALA. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Altagas from C$26.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CSFB set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Altagas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

TSE ALA opened at C$14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Stock Target Advisor

Analyst Recommendations for Altagas (TSE:ALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit