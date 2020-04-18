Altagas (TSE:ALA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Altagas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALA. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Altagas from C$26.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CSFB set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Altagas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

TSE ALA opened at C$14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

