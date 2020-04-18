Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Down 100%

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN) traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 17,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 60,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$872,745.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.