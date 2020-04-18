Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

MO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,451,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,683. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

