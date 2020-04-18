American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.39. 8,266,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,579. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.99. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

