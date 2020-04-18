American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.45-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.70. American Financial Group also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.00 EPS.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.67.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.