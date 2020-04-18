American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average of $226.71. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

