Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,833. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

