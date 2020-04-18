Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Amgen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 64,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,833. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

