Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $298.34 Million

Brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce $298.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.90 million and the highest is $347.16 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $367.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.77 million to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 2,319,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $33.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

