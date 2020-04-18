Aphria (NYSE:APHA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.30 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. CIBC upgraded Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aphria in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.61.

Shares of APHA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,948,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,793. Aphria has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.09 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 1,112,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 1,737.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 319,054 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

