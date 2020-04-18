Aphria (TSE:APHA) Rating Increased to Buy at Eight Capital

Aphria (TSE:APHA) was upgraded by Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.00. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pi Financial set a C$8.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aphria from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their target price on Aphria from C$12.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.64.

TSE:APHA opened at C$5.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Aphria has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -14.66.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

