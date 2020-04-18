Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up approximately 2.7% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,177,000 after acquiring an additional 590,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $438,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after acquiring an additional 163,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after acquiring an additional 962,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.92. 2,965,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,392. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.59.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

