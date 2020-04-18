Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.44.

NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 78,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,216. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 30,418.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcimoto stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Arcimoto as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

