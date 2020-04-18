ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $295.65 on Friday. ASML has a 52-week low of $186.31 and a 52-week high of $319.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

