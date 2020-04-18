AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 34,635,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,554,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.