AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,635,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,554,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $224.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

