AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,635,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,554,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.98.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

