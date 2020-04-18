Aumann (ETR:AAG) Shares Up 2.8%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €9.74 ($11.33) and last traded at €9.43 ($10.97), 34,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.17 ($10.66).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Aumann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Aumann alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.66.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.