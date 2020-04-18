Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $141.08. 3,179,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,392. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average is $162.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

