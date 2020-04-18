Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Up 27.2% in March

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 967,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 581,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE BSAC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 464,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,510. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

