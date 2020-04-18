Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Cfra

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.68.

BAC stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. 92,710,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

