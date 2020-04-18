Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $28.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cfra from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. 92,710,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

