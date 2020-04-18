Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRC. UBS Group cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,323. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.02. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.