Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3,669.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 51.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 58.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,880,092.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.