Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $174.19 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $174.19 million and $54.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $9.95 or 0.00137370 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Graviex, Bitsane and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00578428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00077756 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002316 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002278 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 177.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, Bitfinex, QuadrigaCX, Crex24, Binance, C2CX, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Bitsane, Bithumb, Zebpay, Coinone, CEX.IO, Exrates, Bittrex, BitMarket, Coinnest, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Bitlish, Ovis, Bleutrade, Koineks, Braziliex, Korbit, BitBay, Bitinka, Negocie Coins, Indodax, HitBTC, BitFlip, OKEx, YoBit, TDAX, Instant Bitex, Upbit, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader and DSX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

