BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 2,071,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,297. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at $16,331,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,581 shares of company stock worth $9,004,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

