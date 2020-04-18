BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,297. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $487,047.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,581 shares of company stock worth $9,004,689. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after buying an additional 252,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

