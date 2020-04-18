Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 7,565,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXMT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,535. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit