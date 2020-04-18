Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 7,565,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXMT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,535. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

