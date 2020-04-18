BMO Capital Markets Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $99.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Shares of FRC traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, reaching $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $142,433,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $129,471,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after acquiring an additional 660,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after acquiring an additional 564,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $42,282,000.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

