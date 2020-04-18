Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $63.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,470.87. 689,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,416.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,830.26. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 59.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

