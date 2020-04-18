Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 1,109,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $449.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1,709.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,259,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,775,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

