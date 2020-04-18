Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) PT at $126.18

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $151.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $2,624,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.36. 405,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,707. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

