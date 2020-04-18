Brokerages Set Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target at $24.75

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

SCVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.44. 177,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $279.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.14%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

