Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE CABO traded up $43.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,774.80. 67,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.37. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,009.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1,830.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,525.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,519.99.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cable One will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,601 shares of company stock worth $7,214,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 140.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 158,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,100,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

