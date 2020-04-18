Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Burcon NutraScience from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience stock opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18. Burcon NutraScience has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.