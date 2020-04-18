Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 7,794,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE CM traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $57.67. 910,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,603. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.0955 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.