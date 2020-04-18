Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 5,151,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMD. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Cantel Medical stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. 646,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,094. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.20 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

