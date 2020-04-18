Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 5,151,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMD. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.
Cantel Medical stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. 646,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,094. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61.
Cantel Medical Company Profile
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
