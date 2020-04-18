Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $13.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.38% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

INO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

INO traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 20,878,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,928,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $38,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

