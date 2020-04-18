Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $13.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.85.

INO stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 20,878,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,928,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,061,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

