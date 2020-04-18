Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in March

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 6,069,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 5,264,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,919. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

