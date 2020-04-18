Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. 2,143,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.