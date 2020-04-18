Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,332,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,465,373. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carrier Global stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

