Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.
Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,332,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,465,373. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.25.
Carrier Global Company Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
