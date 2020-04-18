Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $727.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $960.00 to $790.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $833.79.

Shares of CMG traded up $33.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $820.27. 657,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

