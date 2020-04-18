Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNK. B. Riley raised Cinemark to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Cinemark stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 7,372,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

