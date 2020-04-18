Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.48. 30,655,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,902,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

