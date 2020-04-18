Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMCO. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. 69,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $563.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $85,048.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,278.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 184,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $22,823,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

