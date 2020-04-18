Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,733,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,161,574. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

