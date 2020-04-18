Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 22.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

CMCSA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $38.08. 28,615,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,083,334. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

