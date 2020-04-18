Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.65) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.50 ($2.91) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.08 ($5.90).

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching €3.18 ($3.70). 19,429,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a one year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of €3.68 and a 200 day moving average of €5.03.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

